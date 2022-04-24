Silver Lake Duplex + ADU

4300 Gateway Avenue | Silver Lake
3 Units| $1,675,000
Come tour the ADU this Sunday 4/24 from 2 pm to 4 pm!
4300 Gateway enjoys easy access to Sunset Boulevard and the best Silver Lake has to offer!
The duplex units are extremely spacious, two-story apartments of 2Br+1.25Ba and average 1,500 SF each! Additionally, there is an enclosed sunroom in the upstairs back bedrooms which would make a great office, gym, or art studio. There are covered porches in the rear with a shared fully fenced backyard.
A 430 SF ADU was completed in 2021 with permits and is being held vacant for the new owner to occupy or rent as desired. The ADU is appointed with stone counters, a mini-split AC, recessed lighting, a closet, shower with subway tile, refrigerator, stove, and modern finishes throughout.
Best of all there are three large garages - one is currently vacant, allowing a Buyer a canvas for future uses, rental, etc.
Truly a Silver Lake gem with easy access to shops, cafes, restaurants, and of course the new Erewhon!
Open House:
- Saturday 4/24 at 2pm-4pm
Dana Coronado
- 310-562-9630
- Dana@IncomePropertiesLA.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Income Properties LA