Silver Lake Duplex in Prime Location

2689 Waverly Drive | Silver Lake
2 Units | 4 Bedrooms | $1,299,999
Duplex on a quiet street in the most sought-after area of Silver Lake.
Walking distance to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Ivanhoe Elementary, and Atwater Village. Close to the Griffith Observatory, LA River bike path, Whole Foods and many great restaurants.
The front unit is a 2bedroom 1bath, back unit (VACANT) is a light drenched 2bedroom 1bath, plus bonus room/art studio and backyard with sweeping views overlooking the LA river, Atwater Village, Glendale and the San Gabriel Mountains.
Lots of potential, lots of possibilities!
Open House:
- 2/12 Saturday 12-4
- 2/13 Sunday 12-3
Yvette Millman | Keller Williams Larchmont Realty
- (323) 828-5512
- yvettemillman@gmail.com
- DRE #02059088
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Yvette Millman at Keller Williams Larchmont Realty