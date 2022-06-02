sponsored Presented by pudu pudu Silver Lake loves our pudding! Eight enchanted flavors are made in-house with superfood toppings Jun 2, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save pudu pudu3820 Sunset Blvd | Silver LakeHey Silver Lake! Have you ever tried pudding magic in a bowl? pudu pudu is Silver Lake’s pudding parlor that’s turning the anytime classic into magic in your mouth!Eight enchanted flavors are made in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients, each sparkling with superfood toppings!Come visit our Silver Lake location and say the magic word: "MAGIC" to try the mythical splendor of pudu pudu and enjoy a SPOONFUL OF MAGIC!*Offer ends 7/31This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of pudu pudu Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food And Drink Pudu Pudu Silver Lake