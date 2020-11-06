Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture

1108 Coronado Terrace | Silver Lake
$2,149,000 | 3 bed 3 bath | More
Chic Silver Lake modern Mediterranean with sweeping hillside views and clean architecture.
Set back deep on the lot, this Terry Heller remodel offers a total of 2,560 sq ft (interior space, patios & decks). The spacious circular floor plan is centered around the chef’s kitchen - 48-inch stove, shaker cabinets and a butcher block island. Natural wide plank wood flooring and earthy tile balance the high ceilings and industrial accents.
The primary bedroom & bath extend almost the entire width of the home leading out to a private yard and patio deck. Discover a tastefully tiled ensuite bath, double vanity, soaking tub and oversized shower. Must-see unexpected basement speakeasy/media room.
The front yard fountain creates an ambient focal point with native plants complementing the well-designed garden. Newly built garage and its rooftop patio will support a future second story. The newly planted hedge will provide years of privacy for this compound.
Other features: Recessed lighting, living room fireplace, closet system, rain shower heads. A built-in audio and camera system controlled by a central hub and app completes the home.
Walkable to Sunset shops and restaurants. View 3-D tour and video on website.
• 1108 Coronado Terrace (map)
• 3 bed | 3 bath | plus speakeasy/media room
• 2,094 Sq Ft - Living (approximate)
• 466 Sq Ft - Outdoor Living (approximate)
• 2,560 Sq Ft - Total Living Space
• 8,080 Sq Ft - Lot (approximate)
• Price: $2,149,000
Presented By
- Urban Hillsides Team at Keller Williams Los Feliz
- Darren Hubert - DRE 01330183
- Joe Cloninger - DRE 01954784
- 323.386.4663
- team@urbanhillsides.com
- UrbanHillsides.com
