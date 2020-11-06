You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by UrbanHillsides.com

Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture

Relax In Your Speakeasy / Media Room

Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture

1108 Coronado Terrace | Silver Lake

$2,149,000 | 3 bed  3 bath | More

Chic Silver Lake modern Mediterranean with sweeping hillside views and clean architecture.

Set back deep on the lot, this Terry Heller remodel offers a total of 2,560 sq ft (interior space, patios & decks). The spacious circular floor plan is centered around the chef’s kitchen - 48-inch stove, shaker cabinets and a butcher block island. Natural wide plank wood flooring and earthy tile balance the high ceilings and industrial accents.

The primary bedroom & bath extend almost the entire width of the home leading out to a private yard and patio deck. Discover a tastefully tiled ensuite bath, double vanity, soaking tub and oversized shower. Must-see unexpected basement speakeasy/media room.

The front yard fountain creates an ambient focal point with native plants complementing the well-designed garden. Newly built garage and its rooftop patio will support a future second story. The newly planted hedge will provide years of privacy for this compound.

Other features: Recessed lighting, living room fireplace, closet system, rain shower heads. A built-in audio and camera system controlled by a central hub and app completes the home.

Walkable to Sunset shops and restaurants. View 3-D tour and video on website.

 1108 Coronado Terrace (map)

• 3 bed | 3 bath | plus speakeasy/media room

 2,094 Sq Ft - Living (approximate)

 466 Sq Ft - Outdoor Living (approximate)

 2,560 Sq Ft - Total Living Space

 8,080 Sq Ft - Lot (approximate)

 Price: $2,149,000

Presented By

Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture
Photo: Silver Lake Modern Mediterranean with Urban Hillside Views and Clean Architecture

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Urban Hillsides

Recommended for you