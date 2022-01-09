Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project

Notice of Preparation (NOP) of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Silver Lake Reservoir Complex (SLRC) Master Plan Project (Project).
The City of Los Angeles (City) Bureau of Engineering is beginning the environmental review process for the proposed Project. The Project would redesign 116 acres of the 127-acre SLRC with community park amenities. The Project would consist of a series of spaces (park zones) stitched together by a 2.5-mile, tree-lined promenade.
The City has prepared an NOP and is requesting input from public agencies, stakeholders, and other interested parties on the scope and content of the EIR. The NOP is available online at: https://eng.lacity.org/silver-lake-reservoir-complex-master-plan/eir and at the Silver Lake Branch Library at 2411 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039 and Los Angeles County City Terrace Library at 4025 E. City Terrace Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90063.
All written comments are due by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022. Written comments may be submitted through the Project website at https://eng.lacity.org/silver-lake-reservoir-complex-master-plan/eir or submitted by mail to: City of Los Angeles Department of Public Works, Bureau of Engineering, c/o ESA-Nicolle Steiner, 626 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90017.
Public Meeting: A public scoping meeting will be held to review the environmental process, the Project, and to provide an opportunity for stakeholder and community to provide verbal comments on the scope and content of the Draft EIR. The meeting will be held via Zoom on January 19, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Interested parties can join online at https://esassoc.zoom.us/j/85363693488, or dial in to (833) 548-0276, and use the meeting I.D. 853 6369 3488.
As covered under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City does not discriminate based on disability. All requests for reasonable accommodations to ensure equal access to this public meeting, including Spanish translation, should be made at least three days prior to the meeting date and sent to eng.slrcmp@lacity.org or call (310) 566-8018.
