Silver Lake Spanish - Weekend Opens

2226OakGlen.com
Silver Lake light-filled Spanish Mediterranean perched above the street.
Remodeled, well-designed floor plan with spacious common areas and good indoor / outdoor flow. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath and walk-in closet. One-car garage includes additional small studio.
Amenities include central air/heat, wood floors, recessed lighting, coved ceilings, soaking tubs and stained wood doors throughout.
The back yard has multiple destinations and is shaded by two mature trees providing umbrella canopies for your guests. Views of hills.
Short distance to Whole Foods Market 365, shopping and restaurants.
