Presented by Silver Lake Improvement Association

Music Box Steps Day Fun Festival

Enjoy Screenings, Entertainment, A Raffle,And Free Food!
October 22, 2022
12 pm - 4pm
925 N. Vendome St.

The Music Box Steps are where the famed comedy team of Laurel & Hardy filmed their 1932 Oscar-winning film "The Music Box."

Film buffs flock here from around the world to honor the 133 stairs that gave our bungling piano movers such a hilariously hard time.

Music Box Steps Day is a family festival intended to enhance neighborhood pride and educate our youth about this historical jewel.

Contact Vince at 323-379-7370 for more info.