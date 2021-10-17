You have permission to edit this article.
Presented by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

Silver Lake Townhouse 2/2 w/views

A light-filled, easy-care townhouse with 2 master suites

Silver Lake Condo

2279 Glendale Boulevard #6 | Silver Lake

$989,000 | 2 bed | 2.5 bath

Want all that’s fabulous about Silver Lake without ever having to push a mower? Hire a painter? Search for parking?

It’s all right here in this light-filled, easy-care 1,584-square-foot townhouse that’s close to it all, but tucked off the street for privacy and quiet.

The floor plan will fit just about every need with 2 master suites plus additional space for office and 2.5 baths.

Find out more about this home

Think multi-generation families, roommates, a college dorm alternative, or anyone who will relish a peek-a-boo view of the Lake and Hollywood Sign, puttering in a garden veggie box in the sweet outdoor space or enjoying the handy dog park or stroller set corral.

Add Whole Foods, Gelsons, TJ’s, minutes to your Dodger seats with great restaurants of every cuisine in between and you’ve got it all … come on home to where the living is easy.

Open House

  • Saturday, 10/16 2-4pm
  • Sunday, 10/17 2-4 pm
  • Tuesday, 10/19 11am–2pm

Edith Reyna

Liz Johnson

Silver Lake Condo patio

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass

