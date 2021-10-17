Silver Lake Townhouse 2/2 w/views

2279 Glendale Boulevard #6 | Silver Lake
$989,000 | 2 bed | 2.5 bath
Want all that’s fabulous about Silver Lake without ever having to push a mower? Hire a painter? Search for parking?
It’s all right here in this light-filled, easy-care 1,584-square-foot townhouse that’s close to it all, but tucked off the street for privacy and quiet.
The floor plan will fit just about every need with 2 master suites plus additional space for office and 2.5 baths.
Think multi-generation families, roommates, a college dorm alternative, or anyone who will relish a peek-a-boo view of the Lake and Hollywood Sign, puttering in a garden veggie box in the sweet outdoor space or enjoying the handy dog park or stroller set corral.
Add Whole Foods, Gelsons, TJ’s, minutes to your Dodger seats with great restaurants of every cuisine in between and you’ve got it all … come on home to where the living is easy.
Open House
- Saturday, 10/16 2-4pm
- Sunday, 10/17 2-4 pm
- Tuesday, 10/19 11am–2pm
Edith Reyna
- CalBRE 01187571
- 323 252 2445
- edith.reyna@compass.com
Liz Johnson
- CalBRE 00803070
- 323 397 6041
- liz@lizsellsla.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson at Compass