You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by deasypennerpodley

Silver Lake Tudor

Distinguished by a great room fit for royal revelry and an expansive patio

3214_windsor_ave_001.jpeg EDIT.jpg

3214 Windsor Avenue | Silver Lake

$2,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More

This distinctly SoCal Tudor is distinguished by a great room fit for royal revelry, marked not only by a soaring ceiling atop timber beams, cypress wood floors, a grand fireplace and sweeping vistas, but a party-starting wet bar, and expansive patio with access to an outdoor spa.

Practicalities include Google Nest smart-home amenities, a tankless water heater, and whole-house water filtration.

This home is highly prized for its proximity to the Silver Lake Reservoir, dog park, and the chic shops and restaurants of Silver Lake Boulevard.

Presented by 

3214_windsor_ave_006.jpeg EDIT.jpg
3214_windsor_ave_011.jpeg EDIT.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of deasypennerpodley

Tags

Recommended for you