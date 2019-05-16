Sophisticated Eagle Rock Remodel

5159 Townsend Avenue | Eagle Rock
Sophisticated Remodeled home done with style and warmth of crisp contemporary design throughout!
Fabulous light fills every space here … from the welcoming entry, elegantly proportioned living & dining rooms to the real cook’s kitchen, open & friendly so you’ll always be part of the party!
The living room features a wood-paneled accent wall around the decorative fireplace and open beam ceilings. The dining room features a warm wood built-in cabinet that extends into the bright kitchen. Custom full-height kitchen cabinetry wraps around a high-end appliance suite, and the center island countertop has a waterfall edge. Hardware, fixtures, and tile have been carefully curated; many systems have been improved.
When you’re ready for quiet time, head to the den to curl up with the latest thriller. There are 3 bedrooms and a family room all freshly renovated. A sliding door off family room leads to a deck and on to the most amazing separate rec-room.
Need extra parking, a place for your home office or game room? The massive garage at the rear of the lot offers endless possibilities.
Ideal North-of-the-Boulevard location and a stone’s throw from Trader Joe’s, Little Beast and numerous Eagle Rock destinations. Dahlia Heights Elementary!