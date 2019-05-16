You are the owner of this article.
Sophisticated Eagle Rock Remodel

Fabulous light fills every space here … from the welcoming entry to the real cook’s kitchen

5159 Townsend Avenue | Eagle Rock

Sophisticated Remodeled home done with style and warmth of crisp contemporary design throughout!

Fabulous light fills every space here … from the welcoming entry, elegantly proportioned living & dining rooms to the real cook’s kitchen, open & friendly so you’ll always be part of the party!

The living room features a wood-paneled accent wall around the decorative fireplace and open beam ceilings. The dining room features a warm wood built-in cabinet that extends into the bright kitchen. Custom full-height kitchen cabinetry wraps around a high-end appliance suite, and the center island countertop has a waterfall edge. Hardware, fixtures, and tile have been carefully curated; many systems have been improved.

When you’re ready for quiet time, head to the den to curl up with the latest thriller. There are 3 bedrooms and a family room all freshly renovated. A sliding door off family room leads to a deck and on to the most amazing separate rec-room.

Need extra parking, a place for your home office or game room? The massive garage at the rear of the lot offers endless possibilities.

Ideal North-of-the-Boulevard location and a stone’s throw from Trader Joe’s, Little Beast and numerous Eagle Rock destinations. Dahlia Heights Elementary!

