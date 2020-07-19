Sophisticated Highland Park Oasis

1325 N. Avenue 55 | Highland Park
$1,298,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,048 SqFt | 4,930 SqFt Lot | More
Just a few steps north of the exciting lifestyle on York Boulevard in Highland Park! Every square inch of this home has been meticulously remodeled to perfection - both inside and out. Whether you're relaxing in your extra-large luxury bath in the expansive master bathroom or basking in the radiance of the California sunshine on your private deck, this property offers all the comfort of home with all the amenities of a retreat.
Boasting a beautiful open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, a large master suite with walk-in closet, new stainless steel appliances, carport, incredible private backyard with a deck and elegant lighting to complement the lush landscaping. The property is centrally located but it literally feels like you're in your own compound away from the hustle and bustle. Don't walk - Run to this modern, upgraded masterpiece in the vibrant community of Highland Park.
David Silvas
- (310) 461-4311
- DRE#02002947 | Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement by Engel & Völkers Beverly Hills