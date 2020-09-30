Sophisticated Silver Lake Living

2753 Waverly Dr #706 | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 1910 sq ft | More
Come and get it! Today, we are serving low maintenance, luxury living in a premier school district for the urban family.
It comes with a side of stellar views, relaxing poolside, and unparalleled location. Newer construction in Silver Lake's Ivanhoe school district is now available. The seller has spared no expense when it comes to upgrades. Shutters installed throughout for efficiency, wainscoting has been installed for character, all GE appliances will remain with the unit.
Now for the dessert: This unit has a massive rooftop deck that is ripe for hanging with friends and family, sunning with a good book, al fresco dinners. The possibilities are absolutely endless. Come and see this one immediately!
Presented by
- Kenya Reeves-Costa
- The LA Home Girl | Compass
- BRE 01734058
- info@thelahomegirl.com
- 323-251-8626
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of The LA Home Girl