Sophisticated South Pasadena Spanish and an Expansive Stylish Highland Park Home

238 Saint Albans Avenue | South Pasadena
Sophisticated South Pasadena Spanish with commanding views of the San Gabriel Mountains. Sited in the Monterey Hills overlooking the Arroyo, this stunning estate has been immaculately renovated with care and detail.
A grand entry invites you into the main living spaces featuring a large sunken living room with focal fireplace & endless vistas. The adjoining kitchen boasts quartz counters, a stainless farmhouse sink, a breakfast nook, and direct access to the 3 car garage and patio. Head up a sweeping walnut staircase to find an expansive Master suite with private balcony, vast bathroom & walk-in closet. Two additional generously sized bedrooms, a bath & laundry complete this level.
On the lower level you’ll find an artfully imagined guest suite with two more bedrooms, a bath, two living spaces & a kitchen & laundry – perfect for multi-generational living. Located in the award-winning South Pasadena School District, just minutes to the Gold Line, Old Pasadena & downtown Los Angeles.
6120 Buena Vista Terrace | Highland Park
Stylish and stunning this re-imagined home immediately transports you into the modern era. As you open the gate take in the large front yard that leads to a patio overlooking the beautiful landscape.
Buena Vista is an expansive 3BR/4BA home completely updated + boasts stylish finishes. Upon entry note the open and light-filled living space adjoining an open-concept kitchen complete with the sweetest dining nook surrounded by windows. A thoughtful sitting or tv room opens directly outside. The master room comes with an ensuite bath offering a deep soaking tub, spacious shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom two boasts another ensuite bath with a large picture window to gaze from. The large third room may be used as a bedroom, office or both!
As you step out to the tiered backyard your imagination will be turned toward endless possibilities – a true entertainer’s delight. Finally step up to the bonus studio perched at the top of the property which offers a private studio space complete with powder room.
This winsome home boasts size, but also an intimacy found throughout. Highlights include central HVAC, new windows, hardwood floors throughout and custom onyx and tile.
The location is a commuter’s dream and allows for minutes to the 110, 134 and 2 fwys. Enjoy the ease of being up Figueroa from some of Highland Park’s hot spots such as Amara, Cafe Birdie + Homestate and just around the corner all the offerings of Eagle Rock and Colorado Blvd.
Come take in this one-of-a-kind home!
C+K Current Listings/Open Houses
Open House: Sat 5/4 from 2-4p & Sunday, 5/5 from 2-4pm
2275 Lake Shore Ave - $1,149,000
Open House: Sun 5/5 from 2-5p
Open House: Sun 5/5 from 2-5p
Open House: Sun 5/5 from 2-5p
3630 Seneca Ave - $4,495/month lease
Open House: Sat 5/4 from 12-1:30p
900 N Hoover St – Leases starting at $3,295/month
Open House: Sat 5/4 from 2-3:30p
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
DRE 01406768 + DRE 01431217 | courtneyandkurt.com
info@courtneyandkurt.com | (323) 667-0700
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
Join our Insider’s List to learn more about current and upcoming listings.
Courtney + Kurt RE is one of the top producing teams on the Eastside. The confidence of our clients and the opportunity to be a part of our wonderful Eastside community means the world to our team. Meet the team!
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of CourtneyandKurt.com