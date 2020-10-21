Sophisticated Tri-Level Silver Lake Home with Walk-Out Deck and Views

1433 1/2 N Center Ln | Silver Lake
$1,295,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
This sophisticated modern design on a quiet residential Silver Lake street offers quality, convenience an abundance of light on its third-level great room, an airy space combining living, dining and kitchen with a wall of glass opening to a large private outdoor terrace.
COVO is an intimate community of ten residences built in 2017 by Planet Home Living. This structurally independent residence was the upgraded "model" home and sits up front, offering additional privacy, brightness and views.
Ground level offers a two-car garage, an en-suite bedroom and private outdoor space. One level up and you have a master suite with oversized closet, a bath with double sinks and a large walk-in shower, and an additional bedroom and bath. Top level is the main living area, with living/dining/kitchen and a walk-out terrace.
No need to go up another set of stairs to a roof deck. This outdoor space is functional, practical, private, offers wonderful views and large enough for comfortable outdoor living. Center Lane is specific to these residences only.
Presented By
- Ryan Sarkissian, Agent
- DRE 01878141
- eXp Realty
- 818.263.7484
- ryan@ryansarkissian.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of eXp Realty