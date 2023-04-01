Spacious Traditional in Tranquil Hillside Village

$960,000 | 3 bed, 2 bath, Family room, Patio, Garage | 1590 Sq Ft
The tranquil setting of this spacious Hillside Village 1940s Traditional is the first check of all the boxes on your wish list! You'll enter a generous living/dining room with a lovely sun-drenched picture window.
A large kitchen awaits your breakfast table or work island and is super convenient with a designated laundry area. Two roomy bedrooms share a full bath, and the principal bedroom, set off from the others, offers an in-suite ¾ bath and plenty of space to luxuriate in serenity.
Step down into the sizable family room for play, entertainment, and fabulous gatherings that flows out to a large covered patio with stone pavers and the rest of the fully fenced yard for kid/pet safety.
A garden door takes you to a hidden-retreat sundeck where you'll sip your morning coffee next to the peaceful koi pond and rolling green hill behind the home.
A two-car garage, long driveway, and electric gate round out this wonderful property.
Some of the amazing features include central ac/heat, new appliances, and new laminate flooring.
The sought-after, beautiful Hillside Village neighborhood affords you a great location, close to all of Northeast LA's hip and happening areas - including great hikes in nearby Ascot Hills Park - and easy access to Pasadena, DTLA, and many freeways.