Presented by Edith Reyna | The Local Real Estate Group

Spacious Traditional in Tranquil Hillside Village

The sought-after, beautiful Hillside Village neighborhood affords you a great location, close to all of Northeast LA's hip and happening areas

Lawn and driveway in front of 2306 Richelieu

2306 Richelieu Avenue | El Sereno

$960,000 | 3 bed, 2 bath, Family room, Patio, Garage | 1590 Sq Ft

Sofa, chairs and windows in living area 2306 Richelieu
Table and chairs in dining room 2306 Richelieu
Table, stove, cabinets in kitchen 2306 Richelieu
Bed, cabinet and window in bedroom 2306 Richelieu
Cabinet, chair, bed between windows in bedroom 2306 Richelieu
Chairs on outdoor deck surrounded by trees 2306 Richelieu

