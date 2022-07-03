Spanish Casita + 3-Car Garage

Nestled at the foothills of Mt. Washington, sits this charming 1 Bed + 1 Bath Spanish Casita (540 sq ft) PLUS a SEPARATE parcel with a THREE-CAR garage (625 sq ft) with barn doors & high ceilings.
Filled with warmth and charm, this residence was built in 1926 and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Classic character elements include: a red tile roof, an arched entry to the side walkway, built-in cabinetry, original wood flooring in the living room and bedroom, and Spanish red tiled kitchen flooring.
A quintessential palm tree shades the front yard on hot days, the spacious living room has the original built-in cabinetry with writing desk, the galley kitchen has open shelving, plus a breakfast nook and mud area with space for stackable washer/dryer. The spacious bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a French door that leads out to a back deck.
The quaint fenced in backyard, is perfect for a budding gardener, as well as an excellent spot to BBQ, entertain loved ones, enjoy special moments, or just relax under the stars. The three-car garages have endless possibilities, studio, workspace, storage, and parking.
Close to the Gold Line metro, hiking trails, DTLA restaurants/night life and a happening scene in neighboring Highland Park that includes Cookbook Market, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.