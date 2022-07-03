 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Margaret Cashion

Spanish Casita + 3-Car Garage

1926 residence with warmth and charm

gsp_mc_4015_shelburn_ct._la_6.13.222_sml.jpg

4015 Shelburn Ct | Mt Washington

Offered at $687,000 | 1 Bed | 1 Bath | More

Nestled at the foothills of Mt. Washington, sits this charming 1 Bed + 1 Bath Spanish Casita (540 sq ft) PLUS a SEPARATE parcel with a THREE-CAR garage (625 sq ft) with barn doors & high ceilings.

Filled with warmth and charm, this residence was built in 1926 and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Classic character elements include: a red tile roof, an arched entry to the side walkway, built-in cabinetry, original wood flooring in the living room and bedroom, and Spanish red tiled kitchen flooring.

A quintessential palm tree shades the front yard on hot days, the spacious living room has the original built-in cabinetry with writing desk, the galley kitchen has open shelving, plus a breakfast nook and mud area with space for stackable washer/dryer. The spacious bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a French door that leads out to a back deck.

The quaint fenced in backyard, is perfect for a budding gardener, as well as an excellent spot to BBQ, entertain loved ones, enjoy special moments, or just relax under the stars. The three-car garages have endless possibilities, studio, workspace, storage, and parking.

Close to the Gold Line metro, hiking trails, DTLA restaurants/night life and a happening scene in neighboring Highland Park that includes Cookbook Market, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.

Open House

  • Sunday, July 3 from 2-4pm

Margaret Cashion

gsp_mc_4015_shelburn_ct._la_6.13.2225_sml.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Margaret Cashion

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK