Spanish Compound in Highland Park

An urban oasis awaits in the heart of Highland Park. Three separate dwellings with various flex and outdoor spaces make up this enchanting Spanish compound, ALL DELIVERED VACANT!
Situated on approximately 10,000 square feet of land and lovingly cultivated by one family for over fifty years, this unique property evokes feelings of tranquility and reminiscence of far away retreats with its lush tropical landscaping combined with exquisite colorful tiles, handcrafted mosaics, with detailed Spanish decor incorporated throughout.
The main house: A three bedroom, two bathroom sits at the rear of the property. Galley kitchen, office space, and open living room complete this spacious home totaling 1860 square foot. A sliding glass door from the sitting area opens out to city views, with steps that lead down to a large open deck ideal for social gatherings under the twinkling string lights.
A small courtyard separates the house from a finished two car garage which can be easily transformed into a workshop, art studio, or additional office.
From the street sits a charming two bedroom, one bathroom 923 square foot home. A cozy front porch, large picture window, and well manicured lawn gives it great curb appeal. With terracotta tiled flooring throughout, this house has its own mini private porch behind the house, accessed through the spacious kitchen.
Down the long driveway and between the two houses sits another stand alone unit: an adorable updated studio with its own kitchen and bathroom, attached to another separate flex room to be used as an office or studio.
All with their own addresses, all delivered vacant.
With endless possibilities, this mini estate can be perfect for multi generational living, creative compound, or income generating property.
Located in prime Highland Park on a quiet street with no through traffic, yet moments from shops and eateries and all that York Boulevard has to offer. Almost too good to be true, this one must be seen to be believed!
