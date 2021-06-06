You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Ari Afshar & Associates

Spanish Duplex in Atwater Village

Great Atwater Village location whether you prioritize walkability and/or ease of commute

  • Updated
Garden Ave 1

4021 Garden Avenue | Atwater Village

$1,589,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | 2,648 sq ft 

 This unicorn 1937 Spanish duplex has been updated with original charming details maintained and is delivered vacant.

Each unit is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath with arched doorways, hardwood floors, built-in niches and coves, picture windows overlooking a trellised seating area and a lush garden made private by mature trees.

Amenities include washer and dryer in both units, automatic drive in gate to a two car garage and additional uncovered parking for two more cars.

Great location whether you prioritize walkability and/or ease of commute.

Open House

  • Sat 6/5 11a-1pm
  • Sun 6/6 2-4pm
  • Tues 6/8 11-2pm
  • Sat 6/12 11a-1pm
  • Sun 6/13 2-4pm

Jeremy Tuite

Garden Ave 2
Garden Ave 3

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Ari Afshar & Associates

Tags

Recommended for you