Presented by Steve Sanders | Compass

Spanish Treasure in Silver Lake

A world of period charm and modern amenities

1632 North Dillon Street | Silver Lake

$1,849,000 | 2 Bath | 2 Bed

Set on a knoll with views across the valley, this 1925 Spanish is a rare find.

Outside, wrought iron, a tiled wall and landscaping define the Old World flavor.

Inside, a world of period charm and modern amenities unfolds. In the living room, light from huge arched windows washes over original hardwood floors and doors, curved entryways and high ceilings.

An updated kitchen adjoins a breakfast nook.

In the primary suite, windows frame views. A sunroom with a wall of bookshelves opens from the bedroom. The second suite has three arched doors-entry, closet and bathroom.

The French doors here are among several that open to the patio, a private world with veranda, spa, patio and grassy area.

Open House

  • Sun Mar 20th, 2pm-5pm
  • Tue Mar 22nd, 11am-2pm

Steve Sanders | Compass

