Spectacular Geodesic Dome on Half-Acre Eagle Rock Compound

1371 N. Avenue 46 | Eagle Rock
Inspiration and serenity can be attained in a number of places, but few will ignite your imagination and set your soul at ease like the majesty of this 22,000 square-foot sanctuary in Eagle Rock.
The incredibly rare half-acre compound radiates creative vision steeped in rock ’n’ roll history. Follow the sweet song of the rustling trees to the magnificent geodesic dome perched high atop the hill like a beacon - endless views, breathtaking sunrises and the tranquil sounds of nature.
The towering arched ceilings inside the dome provide a tapestry for light to trickle in through the star-shaped windows, and acoustics that reverberate to your core. Outside, enjoy the subtle melody of water cascading down the lava rock waterfall, meditate on the upper plateau’s circular platform, or breathe in the sweeping views on one of two decks.
Just below the dome, at the heart of the property, stands the masterfully restored 2,000-square-foot Main House with 3 spacious bedrooms, including an upstairs bedroom with patio, beautiful newly remodeled kitchen, 3 bathrooms, and an additional bonus room complete with a separate entrance on the top floor.
If there ever was a place that could capture rock n’ roll swagger with a tranquil retreat, this dreamlike property is that creation.
