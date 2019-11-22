Spectacular Modern on Eagle Rock's Hill Drive

Here’s a rare opportunity to live in a spectacular fully reimagined and remodeled home on Eagle Rock’s highly coveted and tree-lined Hill Drive.

This spacious modern home in Dahlia Heights Elementary area has an open floor plan, abundance of light and wood floors, with an oversized living room, a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinetry, beautiful quartz stone counters, high end appliances, a dining with high ceilings and access to outdoors.

Open House Saturday, Nov 23: 2 PM - 4 PM

Property Highlights 4 beds | 3 baths

Open Floor Plan

Dahlia Heights Elementary attendance area

$1,745,000

Property Website

Light-filled large master suite with a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet sits at the front of the property, away from the two additional bedrooms and a bath that are on the main level.

An entertainer’s dream, this home has easy indoor/outdoor living with an oversized deck on the main living level, and another a few steps down.Through direct access from the main level, you’ll find the 4th bedroom with en-suite bath, a large bonus/laundry room, and direct-access to a 2-car garage.

This beautiful home checks all the items on your must-have and wish lists, as you’ll find finishes and design choices that’ll exceed your expectations.

No expense has been spared in making this a truly unique, comfortable and exceptional property. A must see!