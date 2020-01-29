Spectacular Remodeled Atwater Village Bungalow

Spectacular remodeled and gated 1920s California Bungalow in Atwater Village.

Completely rebuilt to the highest degree of quality with new roof, electrical, plumbing and a new 2-car garage with bonus room and bath, plus ADU potential.

Grounds are expansive and immaculately landscaped, ideal for entertaining, offering front and back yards, blossoming fruit trees and a covered rear patio with wood-burning pizza oven.

Open House Saturday, February 1, 1pm-4pm

Sunday, February 2, 1pm-4pm

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 2 baths

7,000-square-foot lot | 2-car garage

Asking $950,000

Property Website

Interior is bright and gorgeous, with the finest curated materials, including maple wood floors, Italian porcelain tile in the kitchen, Brazilian granite counters and a peninsular island. Convenient laundry room extends off the kitchen.

Master features spacious walk-in closet and well-appointed bath with maple wood cabinets, dual sinks and soaking tub. Second bedroom is bright and also en suite.

Amazing location close to Atwater Village shops, restaurants, parks and equestrian centers. And as if the 7,000 sq/ft lot weren't enough, the stunning new Griffith Park-Atwater Pedestrian bridge, a stone's throw from the house, practically annexes all of Griffith Park to your backyard!

Come see this beautiful oasis for yourself.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Chase Campen