Sprawling Mount Angelus Estate with Tree House Vibes

This incredibly rare estate in Highland Park’s coveted Mount Angelus neighborhood sits on three zoned lots spanning over 10,000 square-feet of serene grounds.
It comes with commanding views, a separate apartment downstairs, and is just minutes away from many award-winning restaurants and bars.
The interior of the home is a perfect blend of warmth and style: towering vaulted wood ceilings, French doors leading to the front patio, rich original hardwood floors, a private deck off the two main bedrooms with gorgeous views, and a reading library – all surrounded by a canopy of mature trees.
The home exudes a feeling of warmth, calm, and rejuvenation.
There is an entirely separate living space downstairs with its own entrance, private driveway, large living room, full kitchen, and separate bedroom and bath. This space provides an amazing opportunity for many potential uses: a music studio, rental income, creative studio space, post-production suites or simply an additional living space.
Outside, you get lost among the sprawling oasis of mature trees, succulents, and wildflowers. The giant pine trees provide ample shade and there are a variety of citrus trees on the property. Grapefruit, lemon, lime, orange, and blood orange to name a few.
The outdoor covered patio feels like it’s own living space and includes a fireplace, built-in benches and large deck – it is the perfect spot to chill with friends and family amongst the lush vegetation while watching the sun set over the city.