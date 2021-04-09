Spring's Big Sigh in Altadena Oasis

1102 E Altadena Drive | Altadena
$1,099,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Spring has sprung. Everything is waking, birds, blossoms, and the longer days. A lightness, hope is in the air. And the time feels right to make a move...
Nestled along the foothills of Altadena, down the long cobbled path, tucked deep from the street, this charming 2-story, 1949 Cape Cod, invites you. Inside, drenched in dappled light, a welcoming living room, with fireplace, already dreaming of next year’s winter marshmallow roast. The living room opens to a formal dining room and separate breakfast nook...oh the nooks and crannies of this home, little spots for inspiration throughout.
Upstairs two top-floor master bedrooms, both offering en suite bathrooms, one with it’s own sitting parlour, with pool and neighborhood views. 2 sizeable additional bedrooms, bath and kitchen complete the interior. Steps to the backyard, and summer time is just around the corner... poll, outdoor lounge, and mature fruit trees and plenty of room for the master gardener. Storage galore with a basement and two-car garage. Cafe de Leche, Foxes and the beloved O Happy Days Cafe!
Showings begin:
- Saturday, April 10, 1pm-5pm
- Sunday, April 11th, 1pm-5pm
