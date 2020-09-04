2415 Edgewater Terrace | Silver Lake
$1,729,000 | 4 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,910 sq | 5,485 lot
Looking for a home that truly has it all? Welcome to 2415 Edgewater Terrace!
Standing proud along a beautiful, tree-lined street in Silver Lake this home exemplifies the character of the neighborhood while offering all the comforts of your modern lifestyle.
Upon entry you’ll enjoy a perfectly situated living space and open-concept kitchen & dining area that features a top of the line renovated kitchen.
Along the main hall of the home you will find 2 perfectly positioned bedrooms and a bathroom. Step down from the kitchen to a large family room that opens directly to a spacious backyard that is an entertainers dream. Adjacent to the family room is a ½ bath/laundry room and bedroom.
And there’s more, the upstairs features a massive primary suite with an adjacent nursery that would also make a great home office.
The property sits within Ivanhoe Elementary boundaries and is perfectly positioned to enjoy all of the delights of Silver Lake, with the lake path, the meadow & shops along Glendale blvd all just around the corner. Come see for yourself why this is a true neighborhood gem.
