sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

Start the New Year in a New Home

Modern community homes in prime locations

Elysian Peak | 1020 White Knoll Dr | Echo Park

$1,499,000+ | 3-4 Beds | 3.5-4.5 Baths | ElysianPeak.com

An exclusive collection of private residences on a hilltop, with spectacular views unlike anything else in LA. Thoughtfully designed for the way you live, work and entertain, each spacious luxury home presents a rare opportunity for ownership in a choice location.

Genre | 5621 N Strohm Ave | North Hollywood

$839,000+ | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | genrenoho.com

Innovative design accommodates your modern lifestyle. This intimate community of structurally independent homes provides versatile floor plans with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, loft workspace, private outdoor areas, an attached two-car garage and up to 1,939 sq ft. Production studios are nearby and it's just a few blocks to the Chandler Bikeway.

Folio | 1338 N Sycamore Ave | Hollywood

$1,299,000+ | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | foliohollywood.com

Exquisite modern residences in a prime Hollywood location. Each home offers a stunning array of designer finishes and appliances, along with beautiful wood flooring and oversized windows that welcome the sunlight. From the private rooftop deck, owners enjoy cinematic views of an iconic LA landscape that includes the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory, Roosevelt Hotel historic neon and more.

Arroyo HP | 1118 North Avenue 56 | Highland Park

$945,700+ | 3-4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | arroyohp.com

Just four homes remain at this new community in trendy Highland Park, with shopping, dining and more right around the corner on happening York Boulevard. Expansive layouts provide the space you need to balance life and work, and the rooftop deck is the perfect spot for your private outdoor getaway.

