You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

Start the Year in a New Luxury Home in Echo Park

Great layout for living and entertaining in style

957FIG_01.jpg

957 Figueroa Terrace | Echo Park

2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,015,000 | More

957 FIG is the surprising new collection of luxury condominiums in Echo Park, and if you haven't seen them for yourself, the time is now. Each spacious residence has a great layout for living and entertaining in style, including private outdoor space and a designer kitchen stocked with Bertazzoni appliances.

Among the many great qualities of 957 Fig is the location, at a nexus where the chill vibes of Echo Park connect to the energy, excitement and commerce of Downtown LA. You get the best of two worlds, just a few short minutes from Dodger Stadium and a happening local scene that includes coffee joints, cafés, Lassen’s grocery and the weekly Echo Park Farmer’s Market. Scenic and pet-friendly hiking trails in Elysian Park are easy to reach.

Buying a new home can mean waiting around for construction to be finished, but that is not the case at 957 Fig. Owners have moved in and there is no waiting for delivery. Just three residences remain, so don’t wait. Your opportunity to own a luxury home at 957 FIG will soon be gone.

Tracy Do

957FIG_02.jpg
957FIG_03.jpg
957FIG_04.jpg
957FIG_05.jpg
957FIG_06.jpg
957FIG_07.jpg
957FIG_08.jpg
957FIG_09.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Tags

Recommended for you