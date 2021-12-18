Start the Year in a New Luxury Home in Echo Park

957 Figueroa Terrace | Echo Park
2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,015,000 | More
957 FIG is the surprising new collection of luxury condominiums in Echo Park, and if you haven't seen them for yourself, the time is now. Each spacious residence has a great layout for living and entertaining in style, including private outdoor space and a designer kitchen stocked with Bertazzoni appliances.
Among the many great qualities of 957 Fig is the location, at a nexus where the chill vibes of Echo Park connect to the energy, excitement and commerce of Downtown LA. You get the best of two worlds, just a few short minutes from Dodger Stadium and a happening local scene that includes coffee joints, cafés, Lassen’s grocery and the weekly Echo Park Farmer’s Market. Scenic and pet-friendly hiking trails in Elysian Park are easy to reach.
Buying a new home can mean waiting around for construction to be finished, but that is not the case at 957 Fig. Owners have moved in and there is no waiting for delivery. Just three residences remain, so don’t wait. Your opportunity to own a luxury home at 957 FIG will soon be gone.
