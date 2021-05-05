Stately Los Feliz Residence

5005 Los Feliz Blvd | Los Feliz
12,779 Sq-ft Lot | 6 Beds | 5 Baths | More
Stately and set back from the street, this home is located on the most premium strip of Los Feliz Boulevard. First time on market in over 34 years, this is the former residence of Jean Clinton of LA landmark- Clifton’s Cafeteria. The 6+5 home with separate guest unit over garage is a remarkable value with 6,494 square-feet and a 12,799-square-foot lot, providing the outline for your own private compound. Bring your designer’s eye to perfect this home to your needs.
Magnificent formal entry greets you with with brass chandelier and guest closet doors adorned with wedding cake molding. As seen in living room, formal dining room, lounge, library, and spacious den, these grand public rooms highlight exquisite details such as oak hardwood flooring, sea grass carpeting, high ceilings, 4 fireplaces, metal casement windows, and exotic pecan and oak wood paneling.
Custom appointments were made at the time of all home renovations. Storage and closets are abundant throughout the home. Original 1928 floor plan features original primary suite, center bedroom, east bedroom, and two bathrooms.
This front primary suite features separate dressing room with custom built-in drawers, shelving complete with fur safe, and vintage tile bathroom in hues of cream and cocoa. Southeast bedroom with pecan panel chair railing features a vintage tile bathroom in hues of mint and black.
1965 additions include an even grander northwest primary bedroom suite that overlooks the rear center courtyard, and outdoor Jack and Jill bedrooms with shared bath.
Newly renovated, the rear primary bedroom suite is generous and still retains the mid-century 8’ oak entry doors. The freshly updated ensuite bathroom features Italian textured tile flooring in beige/gray hues, separate tub and shower, and a huge walk-in closet.
Jack and Jill rooms share a ¾ bath and are highlighted by hardwood floor, rare rosewood paneling, and sliding glass doors – perfect for your home office, gym, or nursery.
Time travel to the immense kitchen with butlers pantry, sunny breakfast room, and “Clinton Cafeteria” inspired huge green umbrella kitchen vent. Adjacent laundry room and ¾ bathroom are conveniently located.
Above the 2 car garage are newly renovated sun-filled guest quarters with hardwood floors, kitchenette, bath, and vintage casement windows. Perfect for long-term guests. Exterior brick courtyard is the heart of the rear grounds, accessing kitchen, lounge, and spacious den. Landscaped rear grounds provide needed sanctuary with D and G pathways, native plantings, and room for pool.
Los Feliz Village is now a destination for many that offers stylish shops and delicious eateries such as: Café Figaro, Little Doms, Alcove, Lassens, McCalls Meat and Fish Market, Vamp Shoes, Liza Stromberg, Carole Young Undesigned, and Skylight Books.
