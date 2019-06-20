Striking Newly Built Modernist Home in Silver Lake

This 2019 newly built modernist house in Silver Lake is a stunning showcase of the newest integrated smart home technology. The three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,000 square foot property is furnished and ready for immediate occupancy.

A private driveway lined with greenery leads up to the striking three-story residence designed by the local award-winning firm Project M+.

Highlights 3 bedrooms / 3baths

3,000 square-feet

Views

$2,650,00

This state-of-the-art property was designed with the latest technology in mind and with the highest-quality materials. The security cameras, thermostats, garage door opener, Ring doorbell, and large window shades are all controllable on your phone. Everything from the built-in EV chargers, to the washer and dryer, to the smoke detectors and security system, can send notifications to your devices.

Other modern features include a three-story elevator, solar power system, a central vacuum system, and even a sprinkler system that adjusts its watering schedule based on real-time weather reports.

All of these features are complemented by 10’ floor-to-ceiling glass panels for an abundance of natural lighting, an outdoor patio with custom landscaping, book-matched imported porcelain walls, top commercial kitchen equipment, a quartz waterfall island, high/vaulted ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, spray foam insulation, and an over-engineered concrete foundation.

Situated in the rapidly gentrifying Silver Lake neighborhood alongside the LA River, 15 minutes from Downtown LA, and a short drive from Hollywood, Glendale, and South Pasadena. It’s perfect for those tired of long commutes.

