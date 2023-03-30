Student Activism Works

By Monica Garcia, 3rd Latina to serve on the Board of Education at LAUSD
In 1968, the East LA Blow Outs or Walk Outs changed the course of history. High school students from Garfield, Roosevelt, Wilson, Lincoln, and Belmont came together to demand their civil and educational rights. Demands included more Latina/Latino teachers, safe and modern facilities, and culturally relevant curriculum. The students fought to be heard, to be respected, and to be validated in their desire for access to quality education.
Because of the courage of these young activists, the Los Angeles Unified School District was forced to begin to address the gaps in investments as well as racist and classist practices that contributed to the history of educational malpractice.
Now 55 years after these students organized walkouts, there continues to be a community demand and a movement for access, equity, and justice. Student voice and activism has been an essential element of change that has resulted in changes across Los Angeles Unified like building schools and ending forced busing, to change at the school level like eliminating the “tardy room” policy and barriers to accessing science classes.
Today high school students on the Eastside have more school options, including legacy schools like Roosevelt to new schools like Mendez Learning Center. These expanded educational opportunities are a great tribute to the fight of the students of 1968 and their legacy, to the voters who approved the local bonds to fund the construction projects, and to the countless community members organized by nonprofits, like InnerCity Struggle, to inspire action by our elected leaders to fulfill the promises made to students and families decades ago.
Today, students continue to fight to raise expectations and increase support to complete the A-G college preparation coursework, increase counselors, and secure access to mental health and school site health services, such as wellness centers on campus. Student voice is powerful at Los Angeles Unified.
As we reflect on the 55th Anniversary of the movement that lifted ‘ganas, corazon ‘ and love in action in our communities and schools, we must recognize the students of that era. Some have become professors, industry leaders, teachers, social workers, artists and curanderas. Many have also become parents of students in Los Angeles Unified schools. Their courage inspires generations of students to use their voice and take action.
Supervisor Gloria Molina was one of those courageous student leaders who joined the movement. She continued to organize our community, creating the networks of women and families that fought for and won services and resources for our communities, won campaigns to make her the first Latina to serve as our CA Assemblywoman, LA City Councilwoman and LA County Supervisor and continue to support efforts to empower and invest in our youth. We are grateful to every student that had the courage to learn, lift their story and lead our community.
Join me in celebrating efforts to fulfill promises and affirm the 1968 vision of empowerment and an educated Eastside. Student voice and activism remains an essential element of building power and community wellbeing. There is much work to do. We must continue marching. Adelante!
This article is sponsored by GPSN, which provided a grant to The Eastsider to expand education coverage.