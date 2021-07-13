Studio City Modern Jewel

4339 Wilkinson Avenue |Studio City
3 bed 2.5 bath | 1,981 sq. ft. | $1,750,000
The modest bungalow exterior belies the curated, modern home inside.
This Studio City sanctuary, within the Carpenter Elementary attendance area, is encompassed by a verdant lawn, privacy hedges, and exquisite finishes.
Find tranquility in the open living space, where vaulted ceilings and automated skylight windows flood the dining, living, and entertainment areas with natural light.
Cook from the chef’s kitchen with Viking/Miele appliances, a walk-in pantry, and quartz countertop island. Or, seamlessly walk past the French doors to dine al fresco and enjoy your grassy backyard.
The primary bedroom suite is a respite from urban living. Two bedrooms flank each other on the opposite side of the home, perfect as a home office or guest bedroom.
A detached 2-car garage is perfect as a home gym or potential ADU.
Open House Schedule
- Friday, 7/16 - open house 11am-1pm
- Saturday, 7/17 - open house 2-4pm
- Sunday, 7/18 - open house 2-4pm
Presented By
- Jovelle Schaffer, GRI
- Broker Associate, Graduate REALTOR® Institute
- Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz
- cell: (213) 718.1110 | jovelle@jovelle.com
- echoparkcool.com | jovelle.com
- CalBRE # 01466107
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Jovelle Schaffer