Stunning and architecturally sophisticated modern with gorgeous views on a quiet Eagle Rock hillside

An easy-flowing floor plan with an abundance of natural light offers seamless indoor-outdoor living

Neola 1 update

4845 NEOLA PLACE | EAGLE ROCK

A perfect balance of simplicity and style can be found in this meticulously re-imagined and thoughtfully curated home.

An easy-flowing floor plan with an abundance of natural light offers seamless indoor-outdoor living.  Vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, natural oak floors and designer lighting throughout.

Three large bedrooms with ensuite baths and generous closets, including a hotel-like master retreat.

All hardware, fixtures and finishes have been carefully selected and align with the serene, subtle beauty of the space.

Eat-in chef's kitchen features oak cabinetry, a high-end appliance suite, waterfall edge island, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to the expansive deck for al fresco dining.

Professionally landscaped backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a lawn and sunken fire pit.

Central NELA location close to shopping and dining on nearby Colorado Boulevard

