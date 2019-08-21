Stunning and architecturally sophisticated modern with gorgeous views on a quiet Eagle Rock hillside

4845 NEOLA PLACE | EAGLE ROCK
A perfect balance of simplicity and style can be found in this meticulously re-imagined and thoughtfully curated home.
An easy-flowing floor plan with an abundance of natural light offers seamless indoor-outdoor living. Vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, natural oak floors and designer lighting throughout.
Three large bedrooms with ensuite baths and generous closets, including a hotel-like master retreat.
All hardware, fixtures and finishes have been carefully selected and align with the serene, subtle beauty of the space.
Eat-in chef's kitchen features oak cabinetry, a high-end appliance suite, waterfall edge island, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to the expansive deck for al fresco dining.
Professionally landscaped backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a lawn and sunken fire pit.
Central NELA location close to shopping and dining on nearby Colorado Boulevard
