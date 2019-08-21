Stunning and architecturally sophisticated modern with gorgeous views on a quiet Eagle Rock hillside

A perfect balance of simplicity and style can be found in this meticulously re-imagined and thoughtfully curated home.

An easy-flowing floor plan with an abundance of natural light offers seamless indoor-outdoor living. Vaulted ceilings, custom cabinetry, natural oak floors and designer lighting throughout.

Highlights 3 beds / 3.5 baths

1,806 Sq Ft / 4,821 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $1,295,000

Property Website

Open House Thursday 8/22: 11am-2pm

Thursday 8/22: 5pm-7pm

Sunday 8/25: 2pm-5pm

Three large bedrooms with ensuite baths and generous closets, including a hotel-like master retreat.

All hardware, fixtures and finishes have been carefully selected and align with the serene, subtle beauty of the space.

Eat-in chef's kitchen features oak cabinetry, a high-end appliance suite, waterfall edge island, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open to the expansive deck for al fresco dining.

Professionally landscaped backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a lawn and sunken fire pit.

Central NELA location close to shopping and dining on nearby Colorado Boulevard

