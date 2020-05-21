sponsored
Stunning brand new modern home in the heart of vibrant Echo Park

Walking distance to many of the neighborhood's best shops, restaurants, parks and much more.

2239 Elsinore Street | Echo Park

$1,985,000 | 4 Beds 3 Baths | More

Located just a few blocks off Sunset, this recently completed two-story, 4BR/3BA features high-end and stylish finishes, an open floor plan, and great indoor/outdoor flow.

Gated from the street for privacy, you are greeted by a charming front porch and enter into the first floor which features a living room, dining area and kitchen that all flow together seamlessly. A den, laundry room, guest bedroom and bathroom complete the downstairs.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and bathroom along with a luxurious master suite with en suite bath, high ceilings, walk-in closet and Downtown skyline views.

Sliding doors off the living room open to a grassy yard and patio perfect for outdoor entertaining and dinner parties. A 400-square-foot detached garage could be used a studio or home office.

Located near the border of Silver Lake and Echo Park walking distance to many of the neighborhood's best shops, restaurants, parks and much more.

  • 2239 Elsinore Street
  • 4 Bd / 3 Ba
  • 2,194 Sq Ft
  • Price: $1,985,000
  • Virtual Tour
