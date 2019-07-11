Stunning, light and bright home in Atwater Village!

3932 Revere Avenue| Atwater Village
This 4-bedroom, 2-bath home is located perfectly between the boulevards and offers all the space you will ever need.
The home features hardwood flooring throughout, a large master suite, breakfast bar and a large family room with a vaulted ceiling.
Other features include a 2-car garage, separate laundry room, central air/heat and open concept living/dining.
All of this and a grassy backyard that is the perfect place to relax and end your day.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com.