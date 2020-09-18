Stunning Silver Lake Modern

1448 N Occidental Blvd | Silver Lake
$2,749,000 | 3 Beds | 3.5 Baths | More
Dramatic Silver Lake Modern – the embodiment of California living with seamless indoor/outdoor flow & views.
Thoughtfully designed, this stunning new construction home has been appointed with the latest amenities & finishes. A grand front staircase leads to a double door entry with light hardwood floors beckoning you to the main living spaces, accented by soaring ceilings & an open floor plan.
The living room with fireplace has floor to ceiling sliding doors that disappear to reveal a generous balcony. The kitchen with vast center island, high-end appliances & loads of storage is the heart of the home. A center hall lit by two large skylights leads to a powder room, laundry & two bedroom suites, which spill onto the back patio with room for lounging, dining & play.
The master bedroom commands the top floor with custom walk-in closet, private balcony, dual sinks, soaking tub & walk-in shower. Ideally located on a quiet street close to the reservoir and the best Silver Lake has to offer!
Courtney + Kurt Real Estate Team at COMPASS
Contact alyssa@courtneyandkurt.com for more info + showing details
Listed by Alyssa Valentine (DRE 01517618) and Kurt Wisner (DRE 01431217)
COMPASS | DRE 01991628
