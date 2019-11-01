Stunning Silver Lake Spanish circa 1925 full of character, warmth and style

Stunning Silver Lake Spanish circa 1926 full of character, warmth and style.

With views, lushly landscaped outdoor spaces, and a central location in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area, this move-in ready Silver Lake home features two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs and an additional bedroom, bathroom and den downstairs with its own entrance that could be used as a studio.

Open House First showing Sunday, Nov. 3 1-4pm

Property Highlights 3 bed / 1.75 bath

1,769 Sq Ft, 5,137 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $1,295,000

Property Website

This comfortable home features a barrel-vaulted living room with fireplace, stylish kitchen with eat-in nook and dining room with French doors leading to a spacious rear deck perfect for dinner parties under the stars.

The street to street lot features incredible views, drought-tolerant landscaping and 2 car garage with an additional parking pad.

This is an ideal location in the Ivanhoe school district with many shops and restaurants moments away including La Colombe, Sawyer and Kettle Black.

This is the Silver Lake home you have been waiting for!

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team