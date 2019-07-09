You are the owner of this article.
Stunning Spanish Bungalow for an amazing price in the perfect location!

Original details blend seamlessly with thoughtful renovations in an exemplary home that really does have it all!

1459 EL MIRADERO AVENUE | GLENDALE

Dreamy 1927 Spanish bungalow with original details.

Really does have it all: Hardwood floors; huge arched ceiling & archways; remodeled eat-in kitchen with professional Bertazzoni range, TWO sinks + granite countertops; formal dining room with large picture window; original bathroom with separate tub and shower, pedestal sink and builtins; well proportioned bedrooms with French doors to the Casita inspired courtyard; basement with audio room; voluminous windows and abundant storage!

Professionally landscaped, the patio & pergola serve as alfresco dining & living rooms for year-round So Cal living.

Around the corner from Kenneth Village & a ½ block from Brand Park with hiking trails, library, Japanese Tea house and lifeguarded splash pools.

Immaculate, tree lined streets the "inspiration for Beverly Hills" at the base of the Verdugo Mountains, with incredible city services and great schools-come see what you've been missing!!

