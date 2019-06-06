Stunning Spanish Colonial Revival Home in Eagle Rock

A stunning Spanish Colonial Revival home, built in 1928, is an exquisite blend of original character detail and tastefully revived style.

Enter into the classic foyer, to the left, an unbelievable beautifully designed Living Room with pitched wood-beam ceilings, original stenciling, plus a dedicated conversation nook that surrounds the fireplace. A perfect cross breeze from the Juliet balcony to the French doors which open to a back patio designed with antique brick in a stylish herringbone pattern.

Open House Saturday 6/8 & Sunday 6/9 from 2-4pm

Tuesday June 11th from 11am-2pm

Thursday June 13th from 10am-2pm

TWILIGHT Thursday June 13th from 5-7pm

Property Highlights 4 bedrooms/3baths

2,550-square-feet

Air Conditioning

$1,895,000

An entertainer’s dream awaits you: the open concept kitchen with Thassos white marble countertops, Dining Room, and breakfast area are showstoppers! Truly stunning, oozing with charm, the subdued colors mix well and create an eye-popping experience.

Downstairs also includes a wonderful guest and lounge area, custom-designed Bath with pitched beamed ceilings, and a bright & cheery bedroom. Dedicated laundry room with white marble countertop as well!

Up the elegant staircase are three more bedrooms, the master bedroom with a deep walk-in closet, balcony with DTLA views, and en-suite bath with beautiful Granada tile. The other two generous-sized bedrooms have ample light, excellent closet space and share the lovely hallway bath with blue hexagonal tiles, a pedestal sink and deep soaking tub.

Outdoors there are plenty of options, the pergola covered patio with custom built in benches is perfect for outdoor dining, the next level has lemon trees and a kid’s dream playhouse, further up is a large and wild open space Huck Finn would dream about.

Situated on one of the most coveted streets in Eagle Rock, secluded and private, yet moments from popular restaurants & shops.

Amenities include: 2 EV chargers on a separate meter, 200 amp panel, whole house networked for smart home tech, dual-zoned HVAC with Nest control, exterior lighting, drought tolerant landscaping, 2-car garage + 2 driveways.

This home does not disappoint.