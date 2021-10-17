Stunning Spanish Contemporary in Atwater Village

3130 Glenmanor Place | Atwater Village
Behind a row of mature olive trees, this Spanish contemporary is your perfect Atwater Village home, blending timeless architecture and classic charm with modern amenities designed for today’s lifestyle.
The property includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, spread across the main house and a detached fully permitted guest house. The grounds include a tranquil saltwater swimming pool/spa with lush, mature landscaping.
Inside, natural light floods the home, revealing the gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliances and a Bertazzoni range. With an open floor plan, the entertainer’s kitchen opens directly into the family room and dining room, which are centered around a wood-burning fireplace with a hand-painted Spanish tile surround.
The primary suite is a paradise—a large bedroom that opens directly onto the courtyard, and facing the pool, with a custom walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom with a separate soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower.
The guest house, with its own bathroom, kitchenette, and murphy bed, offers complete flexibility as guest quarters, home office, or gym.
Outside, lavender, jasmine, and boxwoods frame the perfectly-sized pool, which becomes a fully heated spa, complete with spa jets, at the touch of a button.
The grounds also include an outdoor shower and a private outdoor dining area surrounded by a flowering passion fruit hedge. Stop by and enjoy this magical space for yourself!
Open House
- Sunday October 17, 2-5 pm
- Tuesday October 19, 11-2 pm
- Thursday October 21, 5-7 pm
- Saturday October 23, 2-5 pm
- Sunday October 24, 2-5 pm
For more details contact:
Shannon Fenton
- 310.365.6118
- Shannon@FentonLA.com
- DRE 01906521
- www.FentonLA.com
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of FentonLA.com