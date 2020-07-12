Stunning Spanish Flats in East Hollywood

1158 1/2 - 1160 1/2 Madison Avenue | East Hollywood
Fantastic 1920’s Spanish two-bedroom units in an intimate four-unit community in East Hollywood, carefully restored to their original beauty.
Remodeled, open concept kitchen featuring shaker cabinets, quartz counters, open shelving over our new favorite white organic tile, brass fixtures, new appliances and a butcher block island which overlooks the spacious living room. All units are surrounded in vintage restored casement windows.
The light here is spectacular, bring all the fiddle figs with you. Put them on either side of your period faux fireplace with ornate, beautiful details. High 9-foot ceilings, refinished blonde hardwood floors, and views of the Hollywood sign, this one is special.
Need a space to work? We’ve made the oversized closet into a little office, with its own little window, it’s a perfect place to focus on the paperwork.
Head down the hallway past a large closet to a full bathroom featuring original details with a modern update, hex tile floors, an adorable wall mounted sink, a full tub with new tile enclosure, original built-in medicine and linen cabinets.
Past the two bedrooms with roomy closets in each, through the laundry room, you’ll reach the back entrance overlooking a massive hardscape backyard for you and your three new friends to enjoy the garden beds, fire pit, outdoor dining. Let your imagination take over, maybe a pool one day?
Parking for two, low HOA’s, and a few short blocks from Dinosaur Coffee and Silver Lake Junction to the east, Home State and Go Get ‘Em Tiger to the north, Sqirl and Jewel to the south, this home is pretty perfect.
TIC sale with financing available – with as little as 10% down thru Sterling Bank, Susan Ramirez, SRamirez@sterlingbank.com.
DETAILS:
- 2 units available
- List price $549,000
- 2 bed / 1 bath units
- 970 square feet
- HOA Dues: $250.00/month
- 2-parking spaces each
- In-unit laundry
- Lower units have private yards
- Park-like community yard
Two of the four units are currently being offered for sale now:
- 1160 1/2 Madison Avenue || Lower Unit || List Price $549,000
- 1160 1/4 Madison Avenue || Upper Unit || List Price $549,000
1158 1/2-1160 1/2 Madison Ave. HOA FAQ, a Tenants in Common (TIC) Community:
- HOA covers insurance, gardening, finance management and water
- Owner pays for their unit gas, electric and trash
- Insurance covers the entire property, including walls-in (buyer does not need to get additional HO-6 policy)
- Pets are allowed
- Rental restrictions apply, please inquire
- No permission needed to sell your unit
- With TIC you have similar usage and renovation rights as a condo owner
- All units are being offered for sale for the first time
- We do not need to close multiple units concurrently
- We can close one unit at a time
Contact listing agent if you have further questions!
This is a Tenants in Common (TIC) sale, with an intimate 4-unit HOA. For more info on TIC ownership, see TheRentalGirl.com/TIC or contact listing agent.
