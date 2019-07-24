Stylish and enchanting 1920’s Silver Lake home boasts privacy, spectacular views to Downtown LA

With three bedrooms and three bathrooms total, this 2-story home includes a loft-like spacious guest apartment downstairs with its own entrance, private deck, bathroom and kitchenette.

The upstairs 2BR/2BA features high ceilings with Pullman arches, gorgeous hardwood floors, an inviting kitchen with Bertazzoni stove, and all stainless steel appliances.

Highlights 3 Bd / 3 Ba

1,735 Sq Ft

3,964 Sq Ft Lot

Price: $1,675,000

Property Website

The long-time owners have taken great care to preserve the integrity of the original home.

French doors open to both upper and lower decks which take full advantage of the breathtaking views; an entertainers’ dream. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and the second bedroom also functions as an office or den.

Lush and serene landscaping creates a tranquil and relaxing garden environment.

Only steps to the Silver Lake reservoir, popular restaurants, Sunset Junction & popular boutique shops.

Private showings available by appointment.

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of the Take Sunset Team