Stylish and Stunning Highland Park Home

Stylish and stunning this re-imagined home immediately transports you into the modern era. As you open the gate, take in the large front yard that leads to a patio overlooking the beautiful landscape.

Buena Vista is an expansive 3-bedroom/4-bath home completely updated + boasts stylish finishes.

Upon entry note the open and light-filled living space adjoining an open-concept kitchen complete with the sweetest dining nook surrounded by windows. A thoughtful sitting or TV room opens directly outside.

The master room comes with an ensuite bath offering a deep soaking tub, spacious shower and walk-in closet. Bedroom two boasts another ensuite bath with a large picture window to gaze from. The large third room may be used as a bedroom, office or both!

As you step out to the tiered backyard your imagination will be turned toward endless possibilities – a true entertainer’s delight.

Finally step up to the bonus studio perched at the top of the property which offers a private studio space complete with powder room.

This winsome home boasts size, but also an intimacy found throughout. Highlights include central HVAC, new windows, hardwood floors throughout and custom onyx and tile.

The location is a commuter’s dream and allows for minutes to the 110, 134 and 2 fwys. Enjoy the ease of being up Figueroa from some of Highland Park’s hot spots such as Amara, Cafe Birdie + Homestate and just around the corner all the offerings of Eagle Rock and Colorado Blvd.

Come take in this one-of-a-kind home!

