10 Stylish Brand New Homes in Eagle Rock Coming Soon!

P. Joseph Development and Metro Investments, proudly represented by Tracy Do are excited to present South York, an intimate collection of 10 eco-friendly single-family homes in a desirable Eagle Rock location.
Airy, expansive layouts offer 3 bedroom floor plans and up to 1,690 square feet of living space, mindfully crafted with sophisticated contemporary design. Among the many standout features at South York are large balconies, oversized windows, custom finishes and side-by-side, direct entry, attached garages. Two of the homes provide yard space that is perfect for a barbecue, or as a runabout for four-legged friends.
Eagle Rock has long been celebrated for its natural beauty and small-town vibe, and now enjoys its reputation as one LA’s best-located neighborhoods. Nestled at the gateway of the San Gabriel Mountains, the enclave shares borders with neighbors Highland Park, Pasadena and Glendale, and is just minutes away from Burbank and Downtown LA.
The residences of South York are structurally independent, designed around a low-maintenance lifestyle that many Angelenos desire. The setting, a residential side-street, is right around the corner from happening York Boulevard where the restaurant, boutique, coffee and nightlife scene includes Hinterhof Biergarten, Cafe de Leche, Town Pizza, Joy, Matters of Space and Coté Est among many others. Sprouts Market is up the street, and it’s a short hop to the closest Trader Joe’s. Abundant outdoor recreation can be found on the walking, hiking and biking trails that criss-cross the adjacent hillsides.
P. Joseph Development and Metro Investments are humbled to present these new earth-friendly residences which exemplify their commitment to delivering timeless quality and value to LA home buyers. To design South York, the community-minded companies engaged the services of Newman Garrison + Partners, an award-winning architecture firm known for their focus on sustainability. Sales are being managed by Tracy Do and her team at Compass.
“We are so excited to represent South York.’” says Tracy. “The homes are beautifully put together, I particularly love the oversized windows that bring in the natural light and showcase gorgeous mountain views”.
