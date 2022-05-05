Stylish Garvanza Tudor on large lot

858 Cresthaven Drive | Garvanza
$1,199,000 |3 beds 2 baths | 1430 sq. ft. 9078 sq. ft. lot
Stylish Tudor Bungalow on large lot located in Garvanza’s heart, Cresthaven, one of the very best streets in this highly-coveted historic district of Highland Park.
This home provides all that is so desirable, beginning with the curb appeal of an open, sloping front yard, offering privacy in its positioning. Endless possibilities of the large flat backyard, a blank canvas ready for your green thumb, and room enough for the critters!
Inside, the living room, with its 16’ high ceilings, is surrounded by picture-windows and centered by the handsome fireplace. The honey-colored wood floors add warmth to this vintage home.
3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths accessed off the hallway, in the sleeping quarters.
The great-for-entertaining open flow between the living and dining areas into the very spacious kitchen, leading onto that big backyard.
This home has been loved on by its current owners, and is waiting for the personal touch of its next stewards.
Mature trees envelop the property, and a separate streetside garage completes the package. Moments from the parks and restaurants of SW Pasadena, Highland Park and Eagle Rock, as well as the iconic Church of the Angels.
This classic house is waiting for its next owners to add their touch and call it home!
Open House
- Sat May 7th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 8th, 2pm-5pm - TACOS served!!
- Tue May 10th, 11am-2pm
- Thu May 12th, 5pm-7pm
- Sat May 14th, 2pm-5pm
- Sun May 15th, 2pm-5pm
Deirdre Salomone
- Founder, L34 Group
- DRE# 01325829
- C: 323.788.1674
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of L34Group