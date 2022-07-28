 Skip to main content
Notice to Readers: Get Ready for Changes

Notice to Readers: Get Ready for Changes

Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter. In addition, you will need to disable ad blockers when visiting this site. We are making these changes to build a stronger financial foundation for The Eastsider while keeping our content free. Thanks for your support! -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

sponsored
Presented by L34Group

Sublime Glassell Park Mid-Century

Modern cosmetic updates on one-of-a-kind gem

29.jpg

3536 Verdugo Vista Terrace | Glassell Park

3 Beds | 3 Baths | Offered at $1,499,000 | More

5.jpg
7a.jpg
24.jpg
32.jpg
27a.jpg
1_8.jpg

