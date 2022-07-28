Sublime Glassell Park Mid-Century

Starting July 26, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every 30 days before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to our Daily Digest newsletter.
This nicely updated mid-century beauty sits on a quiet hillside street in Glassell Park. An open floor plan concept combines spacious, sprawling living spaces blended naturally into the dining area and kitchen. Large windows let in the morning sun, creating a bright, warm ambiance.
Three sizable bedrooms to one side of the house, two full bathrooms, and a half bath. An affirmation of luxury, the primary bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet with an en suite bath complete with a soaking tub. Through the double doors, a large wooden deck (also accessed through the living room) which looks out to breathtaking mountain views and an empty untouched “field,” where neighbors gather and play ball with their dog-friends. A place to take your morning coffee, entertain guests, or unwind and take in the sunset at the end of the day.
Modern cosmetic updates throughout make this 1963 home a true one-of-a-kind gem. System upgrades include a new sewer line, appliances, and a BRAND NEW roof. Two-car garage and an additional driveway along the side provide ample parking. Steps to the side lead down to the open space beyond the house with opportunities to expand, create gardening projects, or build out additional outdoor space.
Open House:
Sat July 30th, 2pm-5pm
Sun July 31st, 2pm-5pm
Tue Aug 2nd, 11am-2pm - Cookies & La Croix served!