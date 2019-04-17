Summer Climbing Camp and More

Looking for a day camp experience that allows your child to reach new heights in a fun and supportive environment? Join the Stronghold Climbing Gym's Summer Climbing Camp! Activities include roped climbing, bouldering, yoga, slacklining, rappelling, and learning climbing knots. Young climbers from ages 6-14 will leave camp with new skills, new friends, and lots of new climbing experience.
The Stronghold also welcomes climbers of all ages to explore climbing with us. Hundred of bouldering problems and climbing routes provide challenges for everyone from beginners to expert climbers. Climbers can complete their workout using the 2000 square foot fitness center and yoga/fitness classes.
The community is supportive and welcoming. You can get started on your first visit with bouldering (climbing on lower walls above pads) and using the gym's five autobelays (devices that manage the rope for you, allowing you to climb walls up to 40' after a brief orientation). The rates for a day pass are $25 ($20 on weekdays before 3 PM). Rental climbing equipment is available (a package that includes climbing shoes, harness, and a chalk bag is $5). Complimentary towel service, showers, saunas, yoga mats, and yoga props are provided.
Want to expand your climbing skills, or refresh skills that you haven't used for awhile? The Stronghold has lots of classes, from the 90-minute Intro I class to prepare you for top-roping (managing the rope for a climber while they climb with a rope attached to an anchor at the top of the wall), to more advanced classes in lead climbing. Every month clinics are offered in subjects such as anchor building, cleaning sport anchors, Leave No Trace principles, self-rescue, etc.
Ready to dive into climbing? Stronghold membership rates are $84/month for adults and include unlimited climbing and yoga classes, a free member guest pass every month, free gear rental for the first month, free Intro I class, and access to free member clinics and events.
