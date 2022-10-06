 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Lisa Ashworth, The Agency Pasadena

Swanky and Mod English Bungalow

Rich hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light flows fluidly throughout the house

Exterior of 1940 Wagner Street

1940 Wagner Street | Pasadena

$949,000 | 3 Beds | 1 Bath 

1940 Wagner Street entry
1940 Wagner Street living room fireplace
1940 Wagner Street dining room
1940 Wagner Street kitchen
1940 Wagner Street garage

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred