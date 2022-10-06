Swanky and Mod English Bungalow

Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northeast Pasadena, this character English-style home has been tastefully re-styled with modern updates and sophisticated finishes.
Rich hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light flows fluidly throughout the house.
This turnkey property offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a fabulous, renovated kitchen with new flooring, appliances, and quartz countertops. There is also a charming breakfast room and separate laundry room.
The living room with neighborhood views is accented with new lighting and an ornamental fireplace. From the living room a coved archway brings you to the formal dining room with easy access to the kitchen. Once outside, you will find plenty of room to play or relax with a seating area for lounging and a dining area for entertaining.
The two-car garage with ADU possibilities is currently being used as detached home office and family room.
The property also includes a new central air and heating system, a freshly painted exterior and interior, and an automatic sprinkler system with drought-tolerant landscaping.
The location of this swanky home is central to everything Pasadena is renowned for: The Huntington Library and Gardens, Caltech, the Rose Parade route, a Saturday Farmers’ market and the terrific shops and delicious restaurants found at East Washington Village, South Lake Avenue and in Old Town Pasadena.