Sweet Highland Park Bungalow with Amazing Backyard

This sweet bungalow offers so much: historic charm, original details, a superb north of York location on a wide quiet street, and a wonderful backyard that you won't want to leave!

This classic California home is ready to move in to, but has plenty of opportunity to add your own twist.

Property Highlights 2 bedrooms | 1 bath

$749,000

Property Website

Open House Sunday, August 25, 2-5pm

Tuesday, August 27, 11-2pm

Thursday, August 29, 11-2pm

Sunday, September 1, 2-5pm

The living room has a decorative fireplace, built-in shelves, and a beautiful arched opening leading to the dining room. The updated kitchen is large enough to eat in, and leads out to the back yard where a large deck is perfect for al fresco dining.

An expanse of lawn dotted with fruit trees leads to a sunken hangout area, while off to the side is a garden with raised beds. There's even a detached structure which would be a great home office, studio, or playroom, and a walkout basement for additional storage.

When you're ready to leave your paradise, head down the street to York Boulevard where you can enjoy everything from Fusion Burger to the Hermosillo and more!

Presented By Tracy King at Compass Tracy King Team

tracy.king@compass.com

P: 626.827.9795

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy King Team