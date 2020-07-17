Take a Tour: Modern Architecture and Striking Views in Atwater Village

Atwater Union
Tucked away in Atwater Village is a new community of 10 single family homes with live/work designation by local architecture firm Corsini Stark. Select homes offer gracious landscaped private front entries, built to resemble a 'walk street.'
There are 2 unique plans to choose from at Atwater Union – Plan A homes present a coveted live/work dynamic, featuring a dedicated ground level separate space with bathroom that can be used as an at-home office, retail space, guest suite, or can be rented for added income potential.
These 3 story plans also feature an open concept kitchen and living room with retractable floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Kitchens are equipped with Bertazzoni appliances and custom built-in cabinetry, plus oversized island.
The Plan B two-story residences with roof deck offer a more traditional interior layout with vaulted ceilings in the dining and living room, showcasing custom floating steel staircase and large glass private entry.
Plan B’s second level features 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sunny walkways with skylights.
All roof top decks at Atwater Union are oriented northwest to capture unobstructed views of Griffith Park.
Smart tech includes WiFi multizone climate control, owned solar panels, Cat6, Ring doorbell & cams. The garage is ev charging station ready, plus carport and storage locker. Close to all that makes Atwater Village so special - Proof Bakery, All Acqua, Hail Mary, weekly farmer's market & so much more.
• Photo Galleries: https://bit.ly/2zWUvh5
• VR Tours: https://bit.ly/2LGBQJb
• Narrated Videos: https://bit.ly/2LLmGSM
• Floor Plans: https://bit.ly/2ZkbJjp
Property Highlights
- 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans
- Up to 2000 square-feet
- Roof top decks
- Separate flex/office spaces with bath
- Homes priced from $1,129,000
- AtwaterUnion.com
