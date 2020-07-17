sponsored
Take a Tour: Modern Architecture and Striking Views in Atwater Village

10 new live/work homes designed by Corsini Stark hit the market in Atwater Village

1-001.jpg

Atwater Union

Tucked away in Atwater Village is a new community of 10 single family homes with live/work designation by local architecture firm Corsini Stark. Select homes offer gracious landscaped private front entries, built to resemble a 'walk street.'

2-001.jpg

There are 2 unique plans to choose from at Atwater Union – Plan A homes present a coveted live/work dynamic, featuring a dedicated ground level separate space with bathroom that can be used as an at-home office, retail space, guest suite, or can be rented for added income potential.

3-001.jpg

These 3 story plans also feature an open concept kitchen and living room with retractable floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. Kitchens are equipped with Bertazzoni appliances and custom built-in cabinetry, plus oversized island.

4-001.jpg

The Plan B two-story residences with roof deck offer a more traditional interior layout with vaulted ceilings in the dining and living room, showcasing custom floating steel staircase and large glass private entry.

5-001.jpg

Plan B’s second level features 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sunny walkways with skylights.

6-001.jpg

All roof top decks at Atwater Union are oriented northwest to capture unobstructed views of Griffith Park.

7-001.jpg

Smart tech includes WiFi multizone climate control, owned solar panels, Cat6, Ring doorbell & cams. The garage is ev charging station ready, plus carport and storage locker. Close to all that makes Atwater Village so special - Proof Bakery, All Acqua, Hail Mary, weekly farmer's market & so much more.

Photo Galleries: https://bit.ly/2zWUvh5

VR Tours: https://bit.ly/2LGBQJb

Narrated Videos: https://bit.ly/2LLmGSM

Floor Plans: https://bit.ly/2ZkbJjp

CONTACT US

E: hello@atwaterunion.com

T: 323 663 3188

Property Highlights

  • 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans
  • Up to 2000 square-feet
  • Roof top decks
  • Separate flex/office spaces with bath
  • Homes priced from $1,129,000
  • AtwaterUnion.com

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Bryant \ Reichling

