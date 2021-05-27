Tastefully Reimagined Atwater Village Craftsman with ADU

4419 Brunswick Ave | Atwater Village
$1,569,000 | 4 beds 3 baths | More
If you’ve been looking for the perfect home in NELA, and trendy Atwater Village in particular, look no further.
This latest meticulously redesigned and executed modern Craftsman 3-bed, 2-bath bungalow plus a large fully permitted ADU from Urban Dweller checks everything on your list, and more.
The main house (4419 Brunswick) is 1440 sqft, and offers an oversized open floor plan living/dining/kitchen/den space, wood floors, Bertazzoni appliances, large kitchen island with butcher block countertop, custom cabinets and quartz countertops. The 3 bedrooms, 2 beautifully tiled baths and a laundry closet complete the layout of the main house.
A walkout deck from main living area and master bedroom lead to a grassy yard in the back and offer a smooth and much desired indoor/outdoor NELA living. Double-wide driveway allows side by side parking, in addition to the one car garage.
The 400-square-foot ADU (4421 Brunswick) with an open living/kitchen/bedroom layout with a full bath, washer/dryer hookups and vaulted ceilings with skylights can be an ideal office, guest quarters or generate income as a legal rental unit with its own separate entrance and front patio so not to take away from the main house's privacy.
All new square footage including ADU are fully permitted. Electrical, plumbing, sewer line, roof, doors, windows, floors, insulation, drywall, tile, paint, built-ins and landscaping, in main house and ADU, are all NEW.
Ideally located close to popular Atwater Village cafes and restaurants, Griffith Park, LA River bike path, hiking trails, the famous Atwater Village Farmers Market, Glendale and DTLA.
Craftsman style touches, decorative fireplace, built-ins, large skylights and tasteful overall finishes enhance this beauty and make it a comfortable space you’d be proud to call your home and enjoy it with your family and friends for years to come.
Offers due Monday, May 31 at 12 pm.
